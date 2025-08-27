First Horizon Corporation $FHN Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980,331 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.17% of First Horizon worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 143.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

