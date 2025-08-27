Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

