Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 586,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 237,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

