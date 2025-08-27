Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 555 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 191,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

