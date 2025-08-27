Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 8,895 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

