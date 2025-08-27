Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 9,694 First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF $FEOE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Separately, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $311,000.

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $206.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06.

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, primarily investing in equities of non-US companies. Utilizing a value investment approach, it seeks firms with a margin of safety, prioritizing those trading below intrinsic value to mitigate risks FEOE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

