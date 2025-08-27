Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Metals ETF $GMET

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Metals ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Green Metals ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

GMET stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

