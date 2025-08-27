Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF $WBND

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.95% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 107,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

