Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $395,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,444,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,284,000 after buying an additional 326,818 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,155.6% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 52,617 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6,044.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

DWAS opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.94 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

