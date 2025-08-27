Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF $ECNS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ECNS opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

