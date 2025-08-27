Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF $RBIL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Stock Performance

RBIL opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10. F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Company Profile

There is no description available for this ETF.

