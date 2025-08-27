Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF $EXI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $993.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $171.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.90.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

