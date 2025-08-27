Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF $DEEF

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:DEEF opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.82.
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Company Profile
