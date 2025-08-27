Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 15,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTCO opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

