Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

