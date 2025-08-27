Freedom Holding Corp. $FRHC Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freedom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Freedom by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Freedom by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Freedom by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Price Performance

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $88.11 and a 12-month high of $194.01.

About Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.42 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.