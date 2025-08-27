GAP (NYSE:GAP) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of GAP opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GAP by 85.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 146.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,407,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,134,000 after buying an additional 1,318,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

