Genesco (GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of ($1.25) per share and revenue of $531.8880 million for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $473.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genesco Stock Performance

Genesco stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $581,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Genesco by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genesco

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.