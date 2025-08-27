Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 16,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.Gentherm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

