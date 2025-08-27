Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.57 million.

Insider Activity at Gulfport Energy

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 700 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $135,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,756.72. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Willrath sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.83, for a total transaction of $122,694.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,949.86. This represents a 21.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

