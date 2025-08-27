Halma (LON:HLMA) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,060.

Halma Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 3,312 on Tuesday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,316 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,344.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,223.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,939.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halma will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halma

In related news, insider Hudson La Force acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,288 per share, with a total value of £85,760. Also, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 36,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,248, for a total transaction of £1,177,237.60. Insiders sold 65,175 shares of company stock valued at $211,232,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

