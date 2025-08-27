Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

