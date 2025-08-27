HC Wainwright Comments on Applied Digital FY2027 Earnings

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report released on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

APLD opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

