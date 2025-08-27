HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $444.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.83.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $401.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,694,000 after buying an additional 223,248 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,011,000 after buying an additional 81,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

