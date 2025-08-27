Head-To-Head Comparison: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) & 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Victoria’s Secret & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 361 Degrees International $1.40 billion 1.15 $159.77 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion 0.28 $165.00 million $2.00 11.02

Profitability

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.69% 37.76% 4.62%

Risk & Volatility

361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 361 Degrees International and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3 6 4 0 2.08

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $24.73, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats 361 Degrees International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. It also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. The company operated a network of stores under the 361º core brand name. It also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

