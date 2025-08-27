Head to Head Contrast: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) & CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) and CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Dais alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Dais has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais and CTS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million 0.00 -$4.45 million N/A N/A CTS $515.77 million 2.43 $58.11 million $2.12 20.07

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dais and CTS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 0.00 CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Dais and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais N/A N/A N/A CTS 12.32% 12.31% 8.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTS beats Dais on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

(Get Free Report)

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.