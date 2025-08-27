Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) vs. NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Head-To-Head Review

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) and NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Highway and NWPX Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 0.00 NWPX Infrastructure 0 3 0 0 2.00

NWPX Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given NWPX Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NWPX Infrastructure is more favorable than Highway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 1.43% 1.63% 1.01% NWPX Infrastructure 6.69% 8.93% 5.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highway and NWPX Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Highway and NWPX Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 1.05 $110,000.00 $0.02 84.25 NWPX Infrastructure $499.13 million 1.02 $34.21 million $3.32 15.92

NWPX Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. NWPX Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWPX Infrastructure has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NWPX Infrastructure beats Highway on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides stormwater and wastewater technology products, precast, and reinforced concrete products, including reinforced concrete pipe, manholes, box culverts, vaults and catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration units, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

