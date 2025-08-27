Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,901.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,226 shares of company stock worth $1,698,423. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 200.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

