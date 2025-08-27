Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.