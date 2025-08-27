Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,854,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 388,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $9,331,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

