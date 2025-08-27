Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,615 Shares of Tanger Inc. $SKT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Tanger worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tanger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tanger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Tanger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tanger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SKT opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 132.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.