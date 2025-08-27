Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,754 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

