Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 124,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 730.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $433.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

