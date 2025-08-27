Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 479.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

