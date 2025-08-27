Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in nVent Electric by 101.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 117.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 425,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 230,103 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

