Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.02 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.1%

FHB opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.07.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

