Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.12 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $74,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after buying an additional 621,183 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after buying an additional 564,899 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 386,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.