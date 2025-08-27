Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,267 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 585,076 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $297,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,156.44. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

