Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 57,126 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 445.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Viking by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Viking by 1,972.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Viking by 4,840.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,190,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Viking by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,038,000 after acquiring an additional 774,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Viking Price Performance

NYSE VIK opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Viking’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

