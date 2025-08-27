Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.10. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

