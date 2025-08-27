IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,311.45. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 125.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IMAX by 194.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IMAX by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The firm had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

