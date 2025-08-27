Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Critical Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Himalaya Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $138.37 million 0.71 $50.16 million $1.23 2.67 Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.14 55.00

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 32.37% 17.55% 10.81% Himalaya Shipping 5.32% 4.03% 0.73%

Volatility and Risk

Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Himalaya Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

