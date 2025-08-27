Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.6154.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $220,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

