Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF $UPGD Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

UPGD stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

