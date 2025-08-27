Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 195.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 348.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 23.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,087.26. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209 in the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $563.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

