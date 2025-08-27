Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,813 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 645,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

