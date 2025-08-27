iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.39). Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,108.06. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $391,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,185 shares of company stock worth $2,805,412. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

