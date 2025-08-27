Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s current price.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZLAB. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%.The firm had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $50,933.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,222.40. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 6,641 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $240,669.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,128.96. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,328 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,257,000 after buying an additional 1,121,856 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $65,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zai Lab by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,378 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 46,222.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 25.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,103,000 after purchasing an additional 378,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.