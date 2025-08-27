Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 103

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 92 to GBX 103 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 79 to GBX 85 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 74 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.80.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 83.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.44 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.02.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 238,593 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £181,330.68. Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 152,181 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £115,657.56. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 471,274 shares of company stock valued at $36,338,824. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

