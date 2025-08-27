Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 975 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,001 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 991.50.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 908 on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 650.50 and a one year high of GBX 981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950, for a total transaction of £47,500. Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 941 per share, with a total value of £25,905.73. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

